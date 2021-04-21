Flux Price Down 28.6% Over Last Week (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 21st. In the last seven days, Flux has traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Flux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flux has a market cap of $24.74 million and approximately $476,322.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $237.07 or 0.00442343 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.05 or 0.00156826 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 58.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00013585 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.70 or 0.00202819 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000844 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 148,689,546 coins. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official website is datamine.network . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

