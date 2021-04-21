FOAM (FOAM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $122,826.00

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One FOAM coin can now be bought for about $0.0715 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FOAM has a total market capitalization of $22.43 million and approximately $122,826.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FOAM has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FOAM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00068422 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00020984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00094514 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $376.40 or 0.00683361 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00048984 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,051.26 or 0.07355140 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,912,870 coins. FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FOAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FOAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.