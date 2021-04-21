Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FOCS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. Focus Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $56.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.58, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.25.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $379.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $31,565,041.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,075,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $95,884,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,062,791 shares of company stock worth $141,500,944. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOCS. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

