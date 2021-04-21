Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.94

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.94, with a volume of 12708 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 913.45. The company has a market cap of C$82.69 million and a P/E ratio of 15.69.

Get Foraco International alerts:

Foraco International (TSE:FAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$70.61 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Foraco International SA will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through Mining and Water segments. The company offers its drilling services in the exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services. It also drills wells for drinking, irrigation, and industrial water; and undertakes a range of projects, including large scale village water drilling programs, specialized drilling projects to access mineral water using sanitary protection methods, and large diameter well fields for residential supply in urban environments, as well as provides inspection, servicing, and rehabilitation services for existing wells.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Foraco International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foraco International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.