Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,295 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 61,072 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $33.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.07.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

