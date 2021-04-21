Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Forestar Group had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 6.92%.

Forestar Group stock opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15. Forestar Group has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $26.55.

FOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

