FormFactor (FORM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.95 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FormFactor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $46.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.42. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $21.17 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.86.

FORM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

In other FormFactor news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,156,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,777,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

