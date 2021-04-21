Fort Henry Capital LLC Has $9.85 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Fort Henry Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 9.3% of Fort Henry Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fort Henry Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,854,000 after buying an additional 1,697,028 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,120,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $519,799,000 after buying an additional 449,199 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,715,000 after buying an additional 2,324,138 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,793,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,325,000 after purchasing an additional 69,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,773,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,871,000 after purchasing an additional 67,987 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.59. The company had a trading volume of 132,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,697,838. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $66.27 and a 1 year high of $97.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.23.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

