Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,305 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,466,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,716,987.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,995.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total value of $550,249.91. Insiders sold a total of 71,231 shares of company stock valued at $11,876,249 over the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $202.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.79. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.61 and a 12-month high of $209.39.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. Analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Fortinet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.88.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

