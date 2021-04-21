Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.26

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.26 and traded as low as C$9.26. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at C$9.56, with a volume of 288,225 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FVI shares. Pi Financial downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Laurentian cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$10.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.69, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.73.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$134.90 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 1.0299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

