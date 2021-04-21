Foster Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 0.8% of Foster Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 25.4% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 19,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,524,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 25.4% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $340.17. 296,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,089,656. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.53. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $228.30 and a 12-month high of $342.43.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

