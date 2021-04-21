Foster Group Inc. Buys 35,000 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Ovintiv makes up approximately 0.5% of Foster Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Foster Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Ovintiv worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OVV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,203,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,434 shares during the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,234,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,529,000 after buying an additional 1,193,114 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,285,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,178,000 after buying an additional 1,049,879 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,023,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,694,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

OVV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ovintiv from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Tudor Pickering raised Ovintiv from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.04.

In other news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ovintiv stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.20. The stock had a trading volume of 82,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,635. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 4.00. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $28.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

