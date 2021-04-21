Foster Group Inc. Buys 6,565 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.4% of Foster Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $416.01. The company had a trading volume of 239,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370,501. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.35. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $272.92 and a 12 month high of $419.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.