Foster Group Inc. Grows Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 84,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 288,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,742,000 after purchasing an additional 24,942 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,331,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,198. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.86 and a 12 month high of $105.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.