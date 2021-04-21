Foster Group Inc. Has $5.06 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,771 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 0.8% of Foster Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,738,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,704,000 after acquiring an additional 25,935 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,669,000 after purchasing an additional 297,581 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,452,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,471,000 after buying an additional 217,234 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,732,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,550,000 after buying an additional 143,407 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,428,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,234,000 after buying an additional 465,674 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $126.21. The stock had a trading volume of 917,624 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.05.

