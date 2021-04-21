Foster Group Inc. Has $56.29 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,975 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 8.7% of Foster Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Foster Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $56,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.88. 23,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,584. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.66. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $86.95 and a 52-week high of $173.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.