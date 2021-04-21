Foster Group Inc. Invests $1.49 Million in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.2% of Foster Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

NASDAQ:VTWO traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,075. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $94.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%.

