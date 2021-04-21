Foster Group Inc. Lowers Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Foster Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upgraded S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.54.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $381.54. 21,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,921. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.92 and a twelve month high of $379.87. The company has a market cap of $91.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $354.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.86.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

