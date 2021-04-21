Foster Group Inc. Purchases 4,369 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Foster Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 54.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,742,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 13,804 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $100.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,761. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.98. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $101.77.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

