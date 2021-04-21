Foster Group Inc. Sells 11,116 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Foster Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,116 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.3% of Foster Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 983.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of VNQI stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,995. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.45. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $57.97.

