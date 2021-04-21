Founders Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Founders Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,202 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 8.0% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $258.26 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $166.11 and a 52-week high of $261.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $241.01 and a 200 day moving average of $226.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.41.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

