Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $63.28

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 63.28 ($0.83) and traded as high as GBX 65.80 ($0.86). Foxtons Group shares last traded at GBX 62 ($0.81), with a volume of 541,302 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.35. The firm has a market cap of £201.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 63.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 52.17.

Foxtons Group Company Profile (LON:FOXT)

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

