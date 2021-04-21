FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition (NASDAQ:FOXW) Stock Price Down 0.6%

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.82. 10,341 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 62,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

About FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition (NASDAQ:FOXW)

Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

