Fractal Price Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Fractal has a total market cap of $12.64 million and approximately $335,870.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fractal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001371 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Fractal has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00065083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.03 or 0.00275608 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.06 or 0.01033892 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00024818 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.66 or 0.00672975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,449.66 or 0.99866520 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

