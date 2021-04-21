Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $668.50 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) will report sales of $668.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $645.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $692.00 million. Franchise Group posted sales of $592.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $496.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.13 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FRG shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

FRG opened at $36.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Franchise Group has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $41.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

In other Franchise Group news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc purchased 757,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,457,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Franchise Group by 268.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 120,030 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $628,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $601,000. Institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

