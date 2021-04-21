Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Franchise Group stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,796. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.24. Franchise Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $496.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.13 million. As a group, analysts predict that Franchise Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc acquired 757,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $26,457,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 46.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRG. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after purchasing an additional 37,228 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Franchise Group by 2,644.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. 43.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

