Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.
FTF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,366. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $9.63.
About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.