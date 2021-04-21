Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

FT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.72. 4,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,466. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33.

About Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

