Fraport (FRA:FRA) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Fraport AG (FRA:FRA)’s share price was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €49.61 ($58.36) and last traded at €49.63 ($58.39). Approximately 409,120 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €52.02 ($61.20).

The business’s 50-day moving average is €52.43 and its 200-day moving average is €46.04.

About Fraport (FRA:FRA)

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

