Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Hits New 1-Year High at $175.85

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $175.85 and last traded at $174.97, with a volume of 6755 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $169.95.

FRPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,595.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.73.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $84.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,092,563.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Freshpet by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,075,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,737,000 after buying an additional 208,750 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Freshpet by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,187,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,578,000 after buying an additional 132,674 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Freshpet by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,937,000 after buying an additional 262,447 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 514,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,091,000 after buying an additional 54,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 470,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,868,000 after buying an additional 140,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

