Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF)’s stock price rose 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.12 and last traded at $5.07. Approximately 775 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 15,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

FECCF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Frontera Energy from $4.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Frontera Energy from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 166.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

