fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Gap Down to $18.58

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.58, but opened at $17.99. fuboTV shares last traded at $17.72, with a volume of 36,743 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barrington Research assumed coverage on fuboTV in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.50.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -6.39 EPS for the current year.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $1,373,759.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,241,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,044,596.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth $5,726,000. Nepsis Inc. purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,303,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,512,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,857,000.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

