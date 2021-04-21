FUD.finance Tops 24 Hour Volume of $14,011.00 (FUD)

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 21st. FUD.finance has a market cap of $429,425.08 and $14,011.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUD.finance coin can now be bought for $18.18 or 0.00033544 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, FUD.finance has traded 35.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00067582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00020542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00094309 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $356.62 or 0.00657978 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00048743 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,991.59 or 0.07364587 BTC.

FUD.finance Profile

FUD.finance (FUD) is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUD.finance’s official website is fud.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

Buying and Selling FUD.finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUD.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUD.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

