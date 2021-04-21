Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $19.47 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,584 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 5.6% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.41.

Shares of MSFT opened at $258.26 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $166.11 and a one year high of $261.48. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

