FUNToken Reaches Market Capitalization of $367.86 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. FUNToken has a total market cap of $367.86 million and approximately $8.95 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FUNToken has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FUNToken coin can now be bought for about $0.0357 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00068038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00021145 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.21 or 0.00094762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.40 or 0.00683112 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00049243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,064.83 or 0.07377137 BTC.

FUNToken is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

