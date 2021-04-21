Furniture Holdings S.A Global Sells 352,149 Shares of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) Stock

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) major shareholder Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 352,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $8,198,028.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Furniture Holdings S.A Global also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 789,973 shares of Knoll stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $18,366,872.25.

NYSE:KNL traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,376,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,995. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average of $15.11. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.03 and a beta of 1.89. Knoll, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $23.70.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $312.90 million during the quarter. Knoll had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 16.36%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Knoll by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 98,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 29,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Knoll by 194.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 86,602 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Knoll by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knoll by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 65,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Knoll during the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

