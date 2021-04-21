Furniture Holdings S.A Global Sells 789,973 Shares of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) Stock

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) major shareholder Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 789,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $18,366,872.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 352,149 shares of Knoll stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $8,198,028.72.

KNL stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $23.56. 5,376,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,995. Knoll, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.03 and a beta of 1.89.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). Knoll had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $312.90 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Knoll by 42.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 98,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 29,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Knoll by 194.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 86,602 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Knoll by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Knoll by 16.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 65,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Knoll during the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

