Furucombo 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.52 Million (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 21st. Furucombo has a total market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for about $2.30 or 0.00004116 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Furucombo has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00063850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.87 or 0.00275770 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $570.92 or 0.01023229 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00024740 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.59 or 0.00664199 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,683.24 or 0.99798872 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

