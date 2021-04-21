Fusible (FUSII) Achieves Market Cap of $1.00 Million

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last week, Fusible has traded down 35.1% against the U.S. dollar. Fusible has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and $48,660.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusible coin can now be bought for $2.42 or 0.00004341 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00064783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $153.19 or 0.00275213 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $569.44 or 0.01023041 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00024941 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.16 or 0.00672199 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,510.58 or 0.99728356 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fusible Profile

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Buying and Selling Fusible

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

