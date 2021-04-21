Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s share price traded down 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $126.80 and last traded at $126.87. 196,301 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,935,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.24.

FUTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. 86 Research downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Futu from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Futu in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BOCOM International assumed coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Futu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.16.

The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.19 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Futu by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 6,336,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,905,000 after buying an additional 2,093,138 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Futu by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,530,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,038,000 after buying an additional 764,838 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Futu by 228.4% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,335,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,118,000 after buying an additional 929,123 shares during the period. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Futu during the 4th quarter worth about $59,239,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Futu by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,261,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,691,000 after buying an additional 570,700 shares during the period. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Futu Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

