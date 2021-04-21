FUTURAX Market Cap Hits $76,245.96 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 32.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One FUTURAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. FUTURAX has a total market capitalization of $76,245.96 and $6,802.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FUTURAX has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00074069 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003355 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000082 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000464 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FUTURAX (FTXT) is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

FUTURAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

