FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.18 Million

Brokerages expect that FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) will announce sales of $15.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.12 million and the highest is $15.24 million. FVCBankcorp posted sales of $12.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full-year sales of $60.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $59.54 million to $61.35 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $61.99 million, with estimates ranging from $60.42 million to $63.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FVCBankcorp.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.62 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FVCB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded FVCBankcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded FVCBankcorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded FVCBankcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FVCB opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.80 million, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.40. FVCBankcorp has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $19.34.

In other FVCBankcorp news, Director Meena Krishnan bought 4,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.81 per share, for a total transaction of $80,679.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,230.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 9,027 shares of company stock worth $158,299. Company insiders own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in FVCBankcorp by 212.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 24,597 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 298.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

