FY2021 EPS Estimates for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Decreased by Analyst

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Exelon in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the company will earn $2.88 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.90. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Exelon’s FY2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.55.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $45.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.22. The stock has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $46.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 30,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 2.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 173,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

