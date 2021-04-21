FY2022 EPS Estimates for K92 Mining Inc. Reduced by Clarus Securities (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) – Investment analysts at Clarus Securities lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research report issued on Monday, April 19th. Clarus Securities analyst V. Arora now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.32. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KNT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.25 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

TSE:KNT opened at C$7.66 on Wednesday. K92 Mining has a 1-year low of C$3.09 and a 1-year high of C$8.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$62.56 million for the quarter.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

