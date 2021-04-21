FY2022 EPS Estimates for Rio Tinto Group Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report issued on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $10.04 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rio Tinto Group’s FY2023 earnings at $8.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.68 EPS.

RIO has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

NYSE RIO opened at $84.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $92.85. The firm has a market cap of $105.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 21.1% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 44,649 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 97.63%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

