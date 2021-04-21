FY2022 EPS Estimates for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Cut by Analyst

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Trex in a research report issued on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.29.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trex from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.53.

NYSE TREX opened at $101.27 on Wednesday. Trex has a 52 week low of $39.73 and a 52 week high of $107.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.68.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Trex by 50.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after buying an additional 113,161 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Trex by 34.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Trex by 126.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 91,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after buying an additional 51,311 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Trex by 97.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Trex in the third quarter worth $1,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $332,759.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,520.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,572 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

