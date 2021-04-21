FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Summit Materials, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Summit Materials in a report issued on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the year.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens raised shares of Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

NYSE SUM opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.80.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $624.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,356,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,884,000 after buying an additional 278,852 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,030,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,245,000 after buying an additional 2,489,467 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,977,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,782,000 after buying an additional 29,708 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after buying an additional 50,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $28,469,000.

In other Summit Materials news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $193,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,379.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.