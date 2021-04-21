FY2024 EPS Estimates for Terumo Co. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:TRUMY)

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Terumo in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Terumo’s FY2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Terumo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of Terumo stock opened at $37.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 0.38. Terumo has a 12 month low of $31.20 and a 12 month high of $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Terumo Company Profile

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

