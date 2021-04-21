fyeth.finance Trading 77.9% Lower This Week (YETH)

fyeth.finance (CURRENCY:YETH) traded 47.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last seven days, fyeth.finance has traded 77.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One fyeth.finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.78 or 0.00003280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. fyeth.finance has a total market capitalization of $985,450.89 and approximately $40,636.00 worth of fyeth.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00062869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.95 or 0.00275724 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004422 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $559.64 or 0.01029036 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00024529 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $358.73 or 0.00659621 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,240.44 or 0.99734294 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

fyeth.finance Coin Profile

fyeth.finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 552,450 coins. fyeth.finance’s official message board is contact-96561.medium.com . fyeth.finance’s official website is fyeth.finance . fyeth.finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceFyeth

fyeth.finance Coin Trading

