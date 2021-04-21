Gala (GALA) Price Hits $0.0260 on Major Exchanges

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. Gala has a total market capitalization of $181.11 million and approximately $775,133.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala coin can now be purchased for $0.0260 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Gala has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00067973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00020534 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00094960 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $371.09 or 0.00660566 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00050399 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,804.35 or 0.06771993 BTC.

Gala Coin Profile

Gala (CRYPTO:GALA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gala is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

